The man charged in connection with two explosive devices found in Beaumont over the last few weeks appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday.

Jonathan Torres is a military veteran who was arrested last Thursday while officials were executing a search warrant at his home in Beaumont.

Torres was appointed Ryan Gertz as his defense attorney, and after a brief financial affidavit he was released back into the custody of US Marshals Office.

Torres was working part-time at Home Depot and received some income from the GI Bill. He is divorced and said he was taking care of an older family friend with mental health problems.

Torres next hearing is Thursday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m..

© 2018 KBMT