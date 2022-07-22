Mother involved in abduction of three Kempner children, according to sheriff's office

KEMPNER, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Kempner Police Department after a mother failed to show up to her custody hearing.
According to the alert, the victims have been identified as three-year-old Kristine, four-year-old Christine and six-year-old Christopher Robertson II.
Their mother, 35-year-old Kristine Amber Whitehead, failed to show up for court after she failed to appear for a custody hearing, according to Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.
The children were last seen June 3 at 3 p.m. at the 400 Block of Pecan St., according to reports. It is not specified what the children or mother were wearing. According to Texas Alerts, the mother is allegedly driving a White Toyota Tundra with the license plate, GJZ8544.
If you have any information on the children or mothers whereabouts, Call (512) 556-8255 to report information to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.
