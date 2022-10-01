18-year-old Alexis Avila was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Felony Murder and Child Abuse.

HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs woman has been charged with Attempt to Commit Felony Murder and Child Abuse after Hobbs Police found an infant in a dumpster.

Around 8:00 p.m. on January 7, Hobbs Police responded to a call on the 1400 block of N. Thorp. Once the police arrived, the team provided aid to the infant and transported the infant to a local hospital by Hobbs EMS. The infant was transported immediately to Lubbock Hospital for further evaluation.

Once investigators saw the surveillance video, they were able to identify their suspect and located her soon after.

18-year-old Alexis Avila was interviewed by Hobbs Police and confessed to giving birth to the child at another place before throwing it away. Avila will be arraigned in a Lea County District Court on January 9.

In New Mexico, there are safe haven laws, which means that parents can hand over infants up to 90 days old at designated locations like hospitals or fire stations.