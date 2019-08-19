JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 76-year-old man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child on Monday.

Charles Crauford was set for trial Monday in Criminal District Court.

Investigators said Crauford abused a 12-year-old girl at least 20 times according to a probable cause affidavit.

The abuse was uncovered when the victim made an outcry to her mother according to court documents.

Crauford was sentenced to ten years in prison.

If proven guilty on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony, he could have been sentenced to life in prison.

He was indicted on April 25, 2018.

Crauford will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.