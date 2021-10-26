75 pounds of marijuana found after house fire extinguished in Vidor

First responders found dozens of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana on the floor in a closet.

VIDOR, Texas — Orange County law enforcement officials arrested a man after finding 75 pounds of marijuana inside a burning home in Vidor, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Orange County Emergency Services District 1 responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Easy Street on Saturday, Oct. 24.

After the fire was out, first responders found several vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana on the floor in a closet.

The Orange County Narcotics Division was notified about the discovery of marijuana and secured a search warrant from Orange County Judge Rex Peveto of the 163rd District Court.

Investigators found approximately 75 pounds of marijuana, a 7.62x51 mm semi-automatic rifle, and a Glock 19, 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Lake Charles.

Douglas Wayne Claybrook, 62, was renting the home for less than three months, police said. Claybrook was arrested for a second-degree felony charge for possession of marijuana.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

