66-year-old man sentenced to 30 years for 2022 murder of man in Orange

Horace Morris Lassien, 66, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting Lorenzo Junior Bias, 39, in February 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — A 66-year-old man has been sentenced for the 2022 murder of another man in Orange.

In February 2022, Horace Morris Lassien, 66, fatally shot Lorenzo Junior Bias, 39 in the 100 block of Schley Ave in Orange around 2:40 p.m.

In June 2023, Lassien was found guilty by a jury.

In August 2023, Lassien was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Courtney Arkeen in the 128th District Court.

Prosecutor Bard Anderson tells 12News Lassien will not be ordered to pay a fine and will need to serve at least 15 years before he could be eligible for parole.

"We appreciate the people of Orange County who show up for jury duty. Without them appearing in our courts, we cant prosecute our cases and insure people are brought to justice if they commit murder," Anderson said.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, Orange Police arrived at a home and found Bias suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bias was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance while in critical condition. He died at the hospital around 3:35 p.m., according to Orange Police.

Lassien originally fled the scene but was later taken into custody by investigators.

