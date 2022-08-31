65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money

Patricia Fairman is accused of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Fairman's house is located in the 2300 block of Thomas Boulevard.

The fires happened over the span of two days and started in different areas of the house. The dates on which the fires occurred are unclear.

Investigators believe the fires were not connected and were started on purpose by someone using an, "outside competent heat source."

Police believe Fairman tried to set the fires, knowing her house was insured against damage and destruction.

Fairman claimed she was in Louisiana with her son when the fires took place, according to the affidavit. Cell phone records later suggested she was actually in Port Arthur, and her son signed a statement claiming she was not with him.

Fairman's nephew later told investigators that Fairman was in town, across the street from her house, when the fires were called into police, according to the affidavit.

In January 2022, a man went to the Port Arthur Fire Department and told investigators that Fairman tried to hire him to burn down her house.

Police received multiple anonymous phone calls, stating Fairman wanted her house to burn down or claiming she tried to hire them to burn her house down, according to the affidavit.



Fairman has a little more than $500,000 insurance on the property, and Jefferson County Appraise District has the property valued at more than $100,000.

