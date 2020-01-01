HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 61-year-old woman died after deputies say she was struck by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year’s celebration overnight.

This happened just after midnight Wednesday in a cul-de-sac in the 12300 block of May Laurel Drive in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say Philippa Ashford, 61, was with her family lighting fireworks as they were celebrating the New Year when she was hit by a stray bullet. She died at the scene.

Deputies were out in the neighborhood near May Laurel Drive for hours canvassing the area looking for shell casings, but they didn't find any.

Investigators believe the shooting happened from far away, and that it was ultimately celebratory gunfire that killed this woman.

"I don't know if you can figure out what the odds are, but you got the family together, they're out here celebrating the New Year, and basically the matriarch of the family is now deceased," HSCO Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Ashford was the nurse manager for the Comprehensive Psychiatric Assessment Service. "Phil," as she is known to her peers, was board certified in psychiatric nursing.

According to the Menninger Clinic, she had special expertise in motivational interviewing, mentalization-based therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy and community integration.

Ashford was also an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say Philippa Ashford, 61, was with her family lighting fireworks as they were celebrating the New Year when she was hit by a stray bullet. She died at the scene.

Menninger Clinic

Man shot in the wrist

Meanwhile on the other side of town in northeast Harris County, deputies say a man was shot in the wrist due to celebratory gunfire.

This it happened just after midnight in the 3800 block of Hopper when he and his roommate were outside ringing in the New Year. He was rushed to a hospital, but fortunately is expected to be OK.

His roommate told KHOU 11 News he's just grateful he wasn't killed.

According to officials, there were a lot of close calls overnight due to people shooting off their guns. In fact, in southwest Houston more than 50 gunshots were heard.

This comes just after Houston police pleaded with the public to not fire their guns on New Year’s Eve, a practice that is illegal, dangerous, and in this morning’s case, sometimes deadly.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter