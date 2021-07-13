50-year-old Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to hurricane-related fraud, could face up to 30 years in federal prison

Jose Luis Carrillo pleaded guilty to charges brought against him concerning fraud in relation to a major disaster or emergency benefits officials said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old Port Arthur man could face up to 30 years in federal prison, after he pleaded guilty to hurricane-related fraud Tuesday.

“Defrauding federal programs is always an egregious act,” Nicholas J. Ganjei, acting U.S. attorney, said in a press release. “Disaster relief fraud is even more serious because of the limited nature of the funds intended to assist people in their time of greatest need.”

Hurricane Harvey caused major damage to Southeast Texas when it made landfall in August 2017. The month after the hurricane made landfall, Carrillo applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Carrillo falsely claimed to primarily live in and own property located on Luis Drive in Port Arthur that was damaged during the storm. He received more than $23,000 in FEMA assistance for rental expenses and home repairs.

The actual residents of the dwelling also applied for federal assistance regarding the damaged property but were denied benefits. An investigation determined that the actual residents lived at the location from July 2017 and moved out after Hurricane Harvey struck.

Carrillo admitted to fraudulently claiming the property was his primary residence to obtain federal funds, and now he could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Officials said that a theft of federal funds intended to help those in need will not be tolerated.

“This investigation and resulting plea demonstrates our continued commitment to identify and investigate all allegations of fraud to protect the integrity of FEMA programs funded by the taxpayer,” Ganjei said.

Carrillo faces up to 30 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.