50-year-old Kirbyville man facing multiple charges after troopers find suspected marijuana, methamphetamine in a car

Anthony Mason is facing three misdemeanor charges and one felony charge.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old Kirbyville man is facing multiple charges after troopers found what they believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine in a car.

Anthony Mason was traveling southbound on Highway 96 in a 2009 Ford passenger car Tuesday, when he was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

Mason resisted when troopers, along with the Jasper County Sherriff’s Office, began to arrest him for driving with a suspended drivers license. He was eventually taken into custody.

Troopers found drugs that they believe were marijuana and methamphetamine in the Ford.

Mason was charged with "driving while license invalid with a previous conviction," resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

From a Texas DPS release:

This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.

