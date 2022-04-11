5 suspects wanted, 1 in custody in connection to separate drive-by shootings at same home that left 3 injured, including child and teen

On October 29, a 16-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were found shot inside a home. On November 4, a 26-year-old Beaumont man was found shot inside the same home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for five suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.)

On October 29, 2022, a 16-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were found shot inside a residence after a suspected drive-by shooting.

On November 4, 2022, a 26-year-old Beaumont man was found shot in the same home after police believe he was hit by a round from a drive-by shooting.

Both incidents occurred in 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in Beaumont. All three victims survived.

BPD detectives were able to obtain warrants for Ricki Bernard Slone, 19, Charles Edward Barlow, 18, Eric Lee Gerard, 19, Dearius Keshawn Owens, Tristan Elijah Williams, 24 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Owens has an additional warrant for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Beaumont Police arrested Khalil Malik Bradley-Harris, 20, on Monday, December 6, 2022 in connection to the shootings.

During the October 29, 2022 shooting, Beaumont Police responded to the 4300 block Fonville Avenue at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child and teen both suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a previous Beaumont Police Department release.

Police later learned multiple people were inside a residence when they heard gunshots coming from outside. The witnesses then found the two victims.

The victims were inside the residence when they were shot. Both were treated at an area hospital.

Another residence in the area was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

During the November 4, 2022 shooting, Beaumont Police responded to the area of Woodville Avenue and Fonville Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., after receiving a call about shots being fired.

Further investigation led police to the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue, according to a previous Beaumont Police Department release.

Witnesses then told officers a silver vehicle drove down the block, firing numerous rounds toward a house.

It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle when the shooting took place.

The 26-year-old Beaumont man was hit by one of the rounds. He was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

Four other neighboring houses were hit by bullets during the incident.

Someone inside the targeted home shot back at the silver vehicle, hitting homes across the street.

Officers were able to obtain video and had asked for information about the silver car and a maroon SUV seen on tape.

The owner and driver of the red SUV contacted Beaumont Police and consented to a search of her vehicle. She gave police information supporting the fact that she was not involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.