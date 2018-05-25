A 40-year-old Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a recent package bomb that detonated at a Beaumont church and a device that was found at a Beaumont Starbucks.

12News sources close to the investigation have confirmed that Jonathan Matthew Torres, 40, has been arrested in connection with both devices.

Authorities will release more information during a Friday afternoon news conference at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's office in Beaumont.

On Thursday evening some residents in a north Beaumont neighborhood were told by to find another place to stay Thursday night as Beaumont Police officers and federal agents conducted what they would only describe as an "ongoing law enforcement operation."

Beaumont officers as well as agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began conducting operations at a duplex on El Paso Avenue near Fillmore Street after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers and agents could be seen going in and out of the duplex on El Paso Avenue throughout the evening.

Officers with dogs could also be seen walking up and down the street.

Residents in the neighborhood told 12News that they saw at least two people who appeared to have been arrested and transported from the scene by officers shortly after the "operation" began.

Agents with the FBI and the ATF have been investigating a package bomb that exploded at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Delaware Street on May 10, 2018 and a device that was found at the Starbucks on Dowlen Road on May 3, 2018.

The device at Starbucks did not detonate and was rendered safe but police say that had it gone off as intended it could have injured someone.

Beaumont officers assisted by FBI and ATF agents have responded to multiple calls about suspicious packages since then but all have proven to be false alarms.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

