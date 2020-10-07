40 'brass fixtures' stolen from Port Neches cemetery

The thief dumped the flowers onto the ground before stealing the fixtures, some of which also contained American flags.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Police in Port Neches are looking for whoever burglarized a cemetery and stole more than 40 brass fixtures in the last couple days.

A person or persons stole about 40 brass fixtures from the Oak Bluff Memorial Park in the 600 block of Block Street in Port Neches according to a Facebook post from the Port Neches Police Department.

The theft happened some time the night of July 8, 2020 or in the early morning hours of July 9 the post said.

The fixtures are used for displaying flowers at grave sites.

The person, or persons, dumped the flowers onto the ground before stealing the fixtures, some of which also contained American flags the post said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Thompson at 409-719-4239.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Port Neches Police Department…

If you have ANY information at all regarding this felony offense, please contact Detective Thompson at 409-719-4239, email sthompson@ci.port-Neches.tx.us, or contact Crime Stoppers - 833Tips.com.