PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the back while sleeping in his home Wednesday morning in Port Arthur.

Police say the drive-by shooting happened at a home in the 5600 block of Grant Ave in the El Vista neighborhood at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where he is now in stable condition according to Port Arthur Police Detective Michael Hebert.

Police say so far they have no suspects in the shooting which happened while several family members were also in the home.

“This is something that jolts the whole city when a child is shot,” Hebert said noting that this type of incident is rare for the El Vista neighborhood.

Marshall Eddie was one of the family members sleeping inside the home. He had just gotten in from Germany when the sound of gun fire woke him up. Eddie, who is retired military, said he wasn't sure if the shooter was on foot or driving by. He heard 10-15 shots, and dove to the ground.

When the pounding of the gun shots stopped, he heard the sound of his four-year-old nephew, Jay, crying. Eddie said he initially thought Jay was in shock, but soon realized the bullets struck the young boy in the back.

"Why couldn't I take that shot, you know, the most innocent person in the house, hadn't had a chance to commit a sin is the only person that's shot?" Eddie said.

Eddie said Jay had surgery this morning. He's stable, and they expect he'll be able to go home soon.

"I mean inches to the left or to the right, it could have been a catastrophe...but thankfully we're all safe," Eddie said.

Eddie said it's up to the community to step up and do something. He hopes people will come forward and help them police get to the bottom of what happened.

"This can't be a continuing thing, and it can't be what Port Arthur is known for," Eddie said.

Shell casings and evidence markers were visible in front of the home in the street behind crime scene tape and a car in the driveway appeared to have at least one window shattered.

Officers on the scene have located at least 12 shell casings on the scene which indicates there could have been at least 12 shots fired according to Hebert.

Hebert also mentioned the scene is still being processed and that there could have been more shots fired.

He confirmed that several vehicles were damaged during the shooting.

Child shot in Port Arthur Wednesday morning

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.