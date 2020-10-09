4 HPD officers fired in connection to Nicolas Chavez shooting, union confirms

The Houston Police Officer's Union will be having a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss Chief Acevedo's decision on firing the offiicers.

HOUSTON — Four Houston Police Department officers have been fired in connection to the shooting and killing of Nicolas Chavez, the Houston Police Officer's Union confirmed Thursday.

In a tweet, the union said Chief Acevedo's decision to fire the officers is "unjust and deplorable."

For all media we will be holding a news conference 11am at our Union Hall to discuss the unjust and deplorable decision by Chief Acevedo to fire 4 HPD Officers for a justified shooting. @abc13houston @KPRC2 @abc13houston @FOX26Houston @CW39Houston @TelemundoHou @univision45TV — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) September 10, 2020

*At this time, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has not made a public statement regarding the firing of the officers.*

HPOU held a press conference Thursday morning arguing that the officers fired in connection to the shooting didn't violate any protocols and they did everything they could to de-escalate the situation before the deadly incident took place.

Nicholas Chavez, 27, was shot near the intersection of Gazin and Market streets on April 21 by Houston police.

Investigators said police got calls about an armed man who was possibly trying to commit suicide and was running in and out of traffic.

Eventually, officers found the man, later identified as Chavez, on the east side near I-10 and Gazin.

“This individual kept coming towards the officers, refusing commands to drop the knife, drop the weapon," Acevedo claimed.

Acevedo said two officers discharged bean bags at Chavez, then three Tasers were used. Finally, the officers opened fire with their service weapons, shooting Chavez at least 30 times, according to LULAC Director Agustine Pinedo.

It was later determined the weapon in Chavez's hand was a piece of rebar.

Video of the shooting went viral and was disturbing for most.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo promised transparency in the case and said bodycam videos would be released once the investigation is complete.

There were four officers and one sergeant who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.