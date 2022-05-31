4 arrested, facing felony charge after Port Arthur Police find meth inside vehicle

Officers also found two small scales, several tiny clear plastic bags and two glass pipes with residue.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four people were arrested and are facing a first-degree felony charge after Port Arthur Police found methamphetamine and other objects inside of a vehicle.

The arrests took place on early May 31, 2022 morning. Port Arthur Police saw a vehicle driving down the 1500 block of 8th Avenue with no working tail lights, so they stopped it, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Officers said as they approached the vehicle, they could smell what they believed to be marijuana coming from inside. All four people who were inside the vehicle were taken out, and the vehicle was searched.

Those four people were later identified as Edgar Briones, 26, Carli Milligan, 27, Lauren Sanders, 27 and Rafael Ceja Torres, 23.

Officers found two clear plastic bags that had what they believed to be methamphetamine inside. Their suspicions were confirmed after the substance was tested.

Officers also found two small scales, several tiny clear plastic bags and two glass pipes with residue. Police believe the pipes found in the vehicle are usually used to smoke meth or crack cocaine.

All four suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On 5/31/22 at approximately 3:30am, Port Arthur Police observed a vehicle traveling in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. with no operating tail lights, a traffic stop was conducted. As officers approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from inside. The occupants were removed, and a search of the vehicle was performed.

Located inside, were two clear plastic baggies containing a clear crystal-like rock substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Also found, were two small scales used to measure weight, several tiny clear plastic baggies, and two glass pipes with residue, typically used for smoking meth or crack cocaine.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and had a total weight of 260 grams. All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. They were all charged with a 1st Degree Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=200<400G.

