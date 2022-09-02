Liberty County deputies searching for 3rd suspect in connection with bodies found in burning car under bridge

An arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, 22. He is wanted for capital murder.

DAYTON, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for murder in connection with two bodies found in a burning car in late January.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a Feb. 9, 2022 newscast.)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, 22, according to the sheriff’s office. He is wanted for capital murder.

The sheriff’s office said Douglas is known to frequently visit Beaumont, Dayton, and Liberty.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers Organization at 1-800-392- STOP (7867).

The bodies were found under the FM 1409 bridge just south of Dayton early in the morning on Jan. 26. One body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the other was found in the trunk.

Two suspects were arrested on Feb. 9 in connection with the murder after the two bodies were found in the burned vehicle.

DaQuincy Broussard, 37, was charged with capital murder. Destiny Gleason, 24, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The identities of the victims found in the vehicle have not been confirmed.

The Liberty County Sheriff's deputies believe one victim was shot prior to being burned. The cause of death for the second victim has not been determined, deputies said.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release...

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for Isaiah Daquinton Douglas; a suspect wanted for capital murder. In the early morning hours of January 26, 2022, Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire on FM 1409 South of Dayton, Texas.

Two victims were found deceased in the vehicle. Both victims were burned to the degree that investigators are still waiting on DNA to confirm the victims' identities.

Autopsies were able to verify that one of the victims had been shot. Although the investigation is ongoing, an arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Douglas for capital murder.

Douglas is known to frequent Beaumont, Dayton, and Liberty, Texas.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device