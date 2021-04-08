Man, woman arrested after 30K MDMA tablets found in car during traffic stop

MDMA is commonly known as the drug ecstasy or molly.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman are behind bars after a Wednesday morning traffic stop on a Jefferson County highway turned into a drug bust, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on IH-10 eastbound near Highway 365.

When they approached the vehicle, deputies said they smelled a strong marijuana odor. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle.



They discovered five vacuum sealed bags with a total of 30,000 tablets of MDMA inside of the vehicle. MDMA is commonly known as the drug ecstasy or molly.

A man and woman were taken into custody at the scene.

Jonathan McHenry and Tishiqua Morris, both 29, of Houston, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

They are both held in the Jefferson County Jail. Their bond has not been set as of Wednesday night, jail records show.

Full news release from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office…

This morning, 08/04/2021 at 10:24 a.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop on IH-10 eastbound near Hwy. 365.

Upon approaching the vehicle and speaking with the driver and passenger, Deputies immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

Deputies located a large gray shopping bag in the suspect vehicle which contained 5 separate vacuum sealed bags that held approximately 30,000 tablets of MDMA commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly.

The suspects were both placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The male driver was identified as 29 year old Jonathan McHenry of Houston. The female passenger was identified as 29 year old Tishiqua Morris of Houston. The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.