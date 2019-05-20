ALBANY, Ga. — A 3-year-old Albany girl who was hospitalized for severe sexual abuse has died, Albany Police said.

“Three year old Janiyah Armanie Brooks, gone but not forgotten,” the department posted on Facebook. She had previously been on a ventilator.

3 year old Janiyah Armanie Brooks has died after suffering severe sexual abuse, Albany Police said. Her stepfather and mother have been charged.

According to the Albany Police Department, the child's stepfather, 20-year-old Gregory Parker, was arrested on charges of aggravated child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, battery, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

Officers were called to the 3-year-old’s home on May 13 and Parker told police the little girl was unresponsive. Investigators discovered that Janiyah Brooks had been sexually assaulted, with injuries to her groin and ribs. She suffered head trauma as well and had several indications of old injuries.

Janiyah’s mother, 19-year-old Crystal Brooks, was also arrested. According to police, they discovered the teen not only knew that Parker was mistreating the child – she was present when it happened.

Brooks was charged with being a party to a crime on the following charges: aggravated battery, battery, cruelty to children in the 1st degree and giving a false statement initially.

The case is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

