3 teens killed in double murder-suicide inside Crosby home identified

Investigators say 15-year-old Hayden Burns shot and killed his 17-year-old sister Hayley and her friend Kadience Cadena, also 17, before turning the gun on himself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The three teens who were found dead inside a Crosby home Tuesday afternoon have been identified, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sherriff's Office identified the three as 15-year-old Hayden Burns, 17-year-old Hayley Burns and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena.

According to investigators, Hayden turned the gun on himself after killing his older sister and her friend.

Hayley's body was found in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the head and Kadience was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office. Hayden was in another bedroom.

No motive has been provided for the shooting.

The teens were discovered by a next door neighbor while the homeowner was out of town, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"It's really surprising to see something like this happen out here to one of us," neighbor David Givans said. "It's a close community for the most part. We all watch out for each other."

“Murder-suicide, I think, is one of the most unfathomable acts of violence in our society," said Dr. Anka Vujanovic, director of the University of Houston's Trauma and Stress Studies Center.

She said terrible incidents like this always provide an opportunity to learn.

“Really listen when people talk about suicide, talk about dying from suicide or about hurting themselves or anyone else in any way," Dr. Vujanovic said.

Crosby ISD officials released an updated statement after the teens were identified, despite them not being currently enrolled in the district.

"Our hearts continue to go out to the families impacted by the tragedy in the Crosby community this week," the statement said. "Although the teenagers were not current students, we are thinking of and praying for those who knew them in our community. District counselors have been made available at all campuses this week to speak with students and staff in need of extra support."

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

You can also reach out to UT Physicians here.