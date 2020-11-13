3 men, 2 women stabbed during large fight at Groves apartment complex Thursday night

Three men were stabbed and seriously injured, two women received minor stab wounds.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Groves are looking for witnesses after five people were stabbed during a large fight at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Police were sent to the Beverly Place Apartments in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a large fight broke out at the complex according to Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice.

Three men received serious stab wounds and were taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont Rice told 12News.

Two women were treated at the scene for minor stab wounds according to Rice.

The three men are reported to be in stable condition.

Police have received conflicting information about the incident and are asking that any witnesses come forward and call them.

The fight broke out near a stairwell at the apartment complex Rice told 12News

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.