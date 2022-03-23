3 charged in connection with murder of man found shot, dead inside burning Jasper home

The ex-daughter-in-law of the victim and her boyfriend are charged with murder, according to Jasper Police.

JASPER, Texas — Three suspects are charged in connection with the early February murder of a man whose body was found shot inside of a burning Jasper home.

(Editor's Note: The video above is from a February 22, 2022 newscast.)

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of East Milam Street about a structure fire on Feb 9.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found the body of Rexie McMullen II, 57, inside the house. A Justice of the Peace performed an autopsy that revealed McMullen was shot before the fire.

The Jasper Police Department served a murder warrant to the ex-daughter-in-law of Rexie McMullen II and her boyfriend. Courtney Minter-McMullen, 32, and Paul Taucer, 34 are charged with murder. They're both behind bars in the Jasper County Jail on a $1.5 million bond each for the murder charge.

Jasper Police identified another suspect named Jeramy Nickens, 35. He’s behind bars on an arson charge in connection with McMullen’s murder.

Nickens admitted to Jasper investigators that he lit a candle and sat it on the porch area. Jasper Police were notified by firefighters that the house fire started near the porch.

Nickens was already behind bars in Jefferson County when he was served a warrant for the arson charge. His bond amount is set at $250,000, jail records show.

Jasper investigators said Minter-McMullen and Taucer were also served warrants while behind bars on previous offenses. Minter-McMullen was in jail for criminal trespassing. Taucer was behind bars on a burglary of a building charge.

Investigators with the Jasper Police Department have not released a motive for the murder.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device