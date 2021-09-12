3 arrested in Vidor after SWAT team seizes heroin, meth among other illicit drugs

An Orange County SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant Thursday at a Vidor home in the 500 block of Ivy Lane.

ORANGE, Texas — Three people are behind bars after law enforcement officials found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in a Vidor home, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An Orange County SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Ivy Lane.

This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of heroin and hydromorphone, also called Dilaudid, in the Vidor area.

Amounts of heroin, hydromorphone, methamphetamine, and carfentanil were also located inside of the home. Carfentanil is approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the news release.

Brian Wayne Keenon was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Two occupants, Annett Pruitt and Justin Bushman, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County CID, and Vidor Police Department.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release...

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County CID, and Vidor Police Department executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant in the 500 block of Ivy Lane, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of heroin and Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) in the Vidor, Texas area.

Amounts of heroin, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and carfentanil were located inside of the residence. Carfentanil is approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. The presence of carfentanil in illicit U.S. drug markets is cause for concern, as the relative strength of this drug could lead to an increase in overdoses and overdose-related deaths, even among opioid-tolerant users.

After the investigation, Brian Wayne Keenon was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1A - > 4 grams < 200 grams (2nd Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 - > 1 gram < 4 grams (3rd Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 - < 1 gram (State Jail Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 - < 1 gram (State Jail Felony) Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – Warrant/Indictment

Two other occupants, Annett Pruitt and Justin Bushman, were arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Honorable Judge Parkhurst (260th District Court), and the Vidor Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

