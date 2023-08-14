3 arrested after leading Beaumont Police on chase from Beaumont to Port Arthur early Sunday morning

When an officer attempted to pull over a stolen car the driver would not stop and the chase began police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Port Arthur men and a Beaumont woman were arrested after leading police on a chase from Beaumont to Port Arthur early Sunday morning.

Darry'eion Freeman, 19 of Port Arthur, Kenidy Gauthier, 20, of Beaumont and Dontrell Roberson, 20, of Port Arthur were all arrested after the chase ended in Port Arthur according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

A Beaumont Police officer spotted a stolen 2015 Chrysler while patrolling in the area of East Lucas Dr. and Concord Rd. at about 2:28 a.m. Sunday according to the news release.

When the officer attempted to pull the Chrysler over the driver would not stop and the chase began police said.

At one point officers tried to stop the car by using a spike strip but only one tire blew out and the driver kept going.

When the car finally stopped in Port Arthur near Central Mall the three ran but they were all caught after a brief chase on foot police said.

Police say when they searched the car, they found a gun that had been reported stolen in Houston.

All three were taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility were they were booked on multiple charges.

Here are the current charges and bonds for each according to jail records...

Darry'eion Freeman, 19. of Port Arthur, $8,000 total bonds Engaging in organized criminal activity - $5,000 bond Evading arrest with a vehicle - $3,000 bond

Kenidy Gauthier, 20, of Beaumont, $5,000 total bonds Unlawfully carrying a weapon - $1,500 bond Engaging in organized criminal activity - $3,500

Dontrell Roberson, 20, of Port Arthur, $59,000 total bonds Unlawfully carrying weapon - $3,000 bond Engaging in organized criminal activity - $20,000 bond Evading arrest with vehicle - $15,000 bond Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - $10,000 bond Evading arrest/detention - $3,000 bond Two previous charges Resisting arrest/search/transport - $5,000 bond Unlawfully carrying a weapon - $3,000 bond



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

