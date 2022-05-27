3 arrested after guns, ammunition seized during Port Arthur traffic stop

During the search, four handguns and an "extraordinary amount" of ammunition were seized, police said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three men are involved in an investigation after a traffic stop in Port Arthur led to the seizure of what police called an extraordinary amount of ammunition.

Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department's Guns and Narcotics Unit pulled over a driver who allegedly failed to signal to turn on Monday in the 200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Police said the driver and owner of the vehicle gave officers consent to search. During the search, four handguns and an "extraordinary amount" of ammunition were seized, police said.

Three of those guns were found in the back passenger area of the vehicle, police said.

Three men in the car were arrested because they were prohibited by law from possessing firearms, police said. The driver and the front seat passenger were released at the scene.

Officers arrested the following men on the charges listed below.

Jordan Malik Bronnon, 26, - Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Rashad Shaquille Carter, 29, - Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Identify-Fugitive

Anthony Wayne Jones Jr, 30, - Felon in Possession of a Firearm

This case is now being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

