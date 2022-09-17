Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say

Three people were detained en route to the Everman High School homecoming game. Inside the vehicle, there was an "AR pistol and a 60-round magazine."

EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent.

Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.

The Everman Police Department said it received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy – who was off duty at the time – about a person who was currently on their way to the game with a firearm. The deputy said the suspect had obtained the firearm earlier that day.

The Everman Police Department said a vehicle matching the description of the suspect was seen traveling southbound on Race Street toward the high school football stadium. A "high-risk traffic stop" was initiated on the vehicle and it came to a stop at the east gate of the entrance to the stadium.

Three people – an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 10-year-old – were detained and there was an "AR pistol and a 60-round magazine" inside the vehicle, police said.

"It is evident that this individual was coming to do harm," the police department said in a press release. "The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening."

Everman Police said the homecoming game had a heavy law enforcement presence already, but additional personnel was sent to the scene to assist.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm in Prohibited Places, and the 10-year-old was released to the custody of a parent, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told WFAA.

Police said the 18-year-old was a former student who graduated from Everman High School last year.

No other details about the incident were released. There was no threat to anyone attending the game after the arrest, Everman police said.

