Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 men after semi-automatic pistols, rifle recovered by Port Arthur Police

One of the handguns recovered was listed as a stolen firearm from an auto burglary out of Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three men are in custody after Port Arthur Police recovered four semi-automatic pistols and a rifle with a 50-round drum attachment during a traffic stop.

On Monday Jan. 17 at 12:35 a.m., police were on patrol in the 1300 block of Grannis Ave. when they say a vehicle ran a red light.

When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated. After a small pursuit, the vehicle stopped.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, leading to the arrest of three men. One of the handguns recovered was listed as a stolen firearm from an auto burglary out of Port Arthur

Renaldo Carter, 22, was arrested for evading arrest/detention motor vehicle.

Kary Dennis, 20, was arrested for for failure to identify/fugitive from justice. Dennis also had several outstanding warrants out of Harris County.

Dustin Prejean, 21, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Port Arthur Police say they will continue to be proactive concerning the safety of citizens and work hard to combat violent crime in the city of Port Arthur.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.