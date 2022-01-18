x
Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 men after semi-automatic pistols, rifle recovered by Port Arthur Police

One of the handguns recovered was listed as a stolen firearm from an auto burglary out of Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three men are in custody after Port Arthur Police recovered four semi-automatic pistols and a rifle with a 50-round drum attachment during a traffic stop.

On Monday Jan. 17 at 12:35 a.m., police were on patrol in the 1300 block of Grannis Ave. when they say a vehicle ran a red light.

When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated. After a small pursuit, the vehicle stopped. 

A search of the vehicle was conducted, leading to the arrest of three men. One of the handguns recovered was listed as a stolen firearm from an auto burglary out of Port Arthur 

Renaldo Carter, 22, was arrested for evading arrest/detention motor vehicle.

Credit: 12NewsNow
Renaldo Carter

Kary Dennis, 20, was arrested for for failure to identify/fugitive from justice. Dennis also had several outstanding warrants out of Harris County.  

Credit: 12NewsNow
Kary Dennis

Dustin Prejean, 21, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.  

Credit: 12NewsNow
Dustin Prejean

Port Arthur Police say they will continue to be proactive concerning the safety of citizens and work hard to combat violent crime in the city of Port Arthur.  

