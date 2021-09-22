3 arrested, accused of theft after Port Arthur Police find 4 catalytic converters inside SUV

Police were called to an apartment complex in the city about a metal theft in progress.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three men were hit with felony theft charges after Port Arthur Police found four catalytic converters in the back seat of an SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Port Arthur Police were called to the Bent Tree apartments in the 7200 block of Lake Arthur Drive on August 15 about a metal theft in progress.

A witness told police that the men were underneath a vehicle cutting out metal converters. The suspects were described as three men driving a white SUV.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he saw a white Mercedes SUV pulling out of a parking spot in a similar location that was reported.

The officer tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop, but the driver of the SUV sped away, according to the affidavit.

After a police chase, officers eventually found the car in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Ave with its doors opened and no one inside. Instead, they saw four catalytic converters along with tools used to cut metal pipes.

The three suspects were found shortly after, the affidavit says. They were all arrested and booked into jail for felony theft charges. The names of the three men involved are listed below.

Raymond Williams, 23

Enkoce Jackson MB, 24

Deaaundrakous MB, 22

Port Arthur Police spoke with one owner of a truck whose catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by the three suspects. The victim said he didn’t give anyone permission to take a catalytic converter from his truck, and he’s looking to press charges.

He obtained an estimate from Philpott Toyota stating that it would cost $4,804.68 to repair his vehicle, the affidavit says.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device