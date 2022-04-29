2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man at McDonald's in Groves

Darryl Prevost, 19, of Port Arthur, was arrested Friday in Baytown on a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon.

GROVES, Texas — Groves detectives and the Jefferson County Warrant Division arrested a second suspect in connection with a homicide that took place mid-April at a McDonald's in Groves.

(Editor's note: The video above is from an April 22, 2022 newscast)

Darryl Prevost, 19, of Port Arthur, was arrested Friday in Baytown and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, according to a news release from the Groves Police Department.

Groves Detectives said there was a first-degree murder warrant out for Prevost's arrest in connection with the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon.

Solomon, 19, was killed in the shooting that happened at the McDonald's on Twin City Highway in Groves just north of Texas 73, according to Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds.

Police originally said they were looking for two men in their early 20s who were seen driving a red 2019 Dodge Journey.

Groves Police said Darionte Everfield, 20, of Port Arthur, was the driver of an SUV in connection with the fatal shooting. Everfield was arrested on April 22, 2022, in Houston, according to Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Groves and Port Arthur police went to the 4500 block of Twin City Highway after receiving a call about a shooting.

Responding officers found Solomon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the killing was not a random act and think Solomon knew his killers. Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told 12News Solomon's grandmother works at the McDonald's where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police news release...

Second Suspect in CUSTODY for the homicide at McDonalds on April 14, 2022

