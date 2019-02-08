ANAHUAC, Texas — A recent visitor to the beach found a lot more than shells along the Bolivar Peninsula in Chambers County when they reported finding what turned out to be more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs, which weighed in at 2.6 pounds, have an estimated street value of $20,500 according to a Thursday night post on the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post did not say who discovered the drugs or when they were found.

The post offered several tips from Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne on what to do if you find something you suspect to be drugs.

Do not touch the suspected drugs. You could be exposed to something that could be harmful or even fatal the post said.

Along with not touching the suspected drugs the sheriff advised that you should never move or transport the suspected drugs anywhere.

If you think you’ve found what could be drugs call the sheriff’s office and give the location and a description of what was found the post said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.