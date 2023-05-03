24-year-old man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 Port Neches burglary, shooting

Tevin McGhee, 24, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 Port Neches burglary and shooting.

Tevin McGhee, 24, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

After McGhee plead guilty, the judge heard two days of testimony during the punishment phase.

Port Neches Police Detective Scott Thompson lead the investigation and provided a detailed account of the crimes, meanwhile Criminal Trial Chief Lead Prosecutor Ashley Molfino laid out the prolific reasons why he should receive a life sentence.

Molfino's trial team was ADA Phillip Smith and investigators Troy Robinson and Brandon Crowder.

Tevin McGhee, along with his twin brother Devin McGhee, were indicted on October 20, 2021.

On October 8, 2021, Port Neches Police responded to a call from the 1900 block of 6th street shortly before 9 p.m. in reference to suspicious activity.

Prior to arriving on the scene, responding officers were told two armed male suspects were on the porch and that the two had allegedly forcefully entered the residence, according to probable cause affidavits.

When police arrived, Tevin and Devin McGhee exited the premises. Both were told to lay on the ground and were placed under arrest. Upon searching the twins, police found a .22 caliber firearm, according to the affidavits.

Tevin McGhee told responding officers that the gun was his and that he shot the victim several times.

Tevin and Devin McGhee were charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

