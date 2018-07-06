The name of a 24-year-old Beaumont man who was shot to death in the city’s north end has been released. The man who died is identified by police as Yasin Jones.

Jones was shot Thursday morning at the Concord Manor Apartments in the 5600 block of Concord Road. He was driven to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth but doctors could not save his life.

Police have not released many details about the investigation. Investigators as of Friday morning have not said if they have a suspect or if they have determined a motive.

A news release issued Friday says officers are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8744).

