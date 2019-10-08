PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One man from Port Arthur was arrested after a robbery at a store.

The robbery happened at 3:39 p.m. Friday, August 9 at Stacy Market, located in the 3200 block of Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said in a news release.

Officers identified a suspect in the robbery, a 23-year-old man from Port Arthur, and found him at his house a short time later and arrested him.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with robbery.

The Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating this incident.

