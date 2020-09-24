22-year-old Beaumont man arrested for alleged involvement in June 2018 murder

Jaquavian Mayberry has been a person of interest in the June 2018 murder of Marcus Mitchell.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a murder that happened more than 2 years ago in Beaumont.

Police haven't said where 22-year-old Jaquavian Mayberry, of Beaumont, was found. Mayberry was a person of interest all along in the June 2018 murder of Marcus Mitchell.

Mitchell was shot and killed at the Cypress Bend Apartments on North Major Drive on June 7, 2018, records show.

Police initially arrested Mayberry on other charges, but recently obtained a murder warrant. Officials are expecting to release more information about the case Friday.

Two years ago, on June 7, Beaumont police responded to a call involving a shooting just before 10 p.m. at the Cypress Bend Apartments in the 1400 block of North Major Drive.

When the officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Marcus Mitchell, of Beaumont, on a stairwell in the apartment complex. Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by Beaumont EMS, records show.

During the homicide investigation, detectives received two suspect names and information that the suspects were possibly driving a stolen black BMW vehicle.

On June 13, 2018, A Beaumont police officer found the black BMW and the two suspects while patrolling in the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard. The officer recognized the driver Kendrick Malbrough, as a person of interest in the recent homicide.

The officer tried to stop the car, however Malbrough fled from police, records show. The brief chase ended in the 2200 block of Rockwell Street, according to Beaumont police.

The driver, Malbrough, then ran way on foot and the passenger, 19-year-old Jaquavian Mayberry, stayed in the vehicle, police say.

Officials say Mayberry initially lied about his name, however once he was positively identified, records showed he had a probation violation warrant out of Marietta, Georgia.

Malbrough was later located hiding under a residence in the area. Officers also recovered two handguns, according to a Beaumont police report. Malbrough and Mayberry were taken into custody and transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives. They were later transported to Jefferson County Jail.

Mayberry was charged with Fail to ID-Fugitive and possession of a controlled substance, as drugs were later found hidden in his clothing, according to a Beaumont police news release.

As the homicide investigation continued, detectives were able to obtain additional information linking Mayberry to the homicide of Marcus Mitchell.

On September 22, 2020, Detectives obtained a Murder Warrant for Mayberry and on Thursday, September 24, officers from the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, took Mayberry into custody. Detectives are still actively investigating this case and expect additional suspects to be charged in connection with this homicide.