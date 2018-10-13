Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect who used a gun to smash through the front door of the Dollar General just off I-10.

William Webb, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Saturday morning, Oct. 13. Bond will be set at his arraignment on Sunday, Orange County Sheriff's Office Detective Janois Grizzaffi said in a statement.

MORE | Deputies search for burglar who shot front door of Dollar General in Orange County

The burglary happened around 10 p.m. at the store located on FM 1442. An Orange County deputy told 12News that the man, dressed in camo, fled into nearby woods.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT