Suspect in 2022 murder in Orange extradited from New Orleans

Arthur Blackmon Jr. is accused in the fatal shooting of Richard James Williams, 42, at the Cove Terrace Apartments in November 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — A man arrested in Louisiana more than six months after a 2022 murder at an apartment complex in Orange is now behind bars in Texas.

Arthur Blackmon Jr., of Bridge City, was arrested in New Orleans in May 2023 in connection with the fatal shooting of Richard James Williams, 42, according to file stories.

Williams died after being shot at the Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange on the night of November 11, 2022.

Blackmon was indicted in Williams' death by an Orange County grand jury in April 2023 and caught the next month in Louisiana.

He was extradited from Louisiana after a governor's warrant was issued for him in Texas so that he could be brought back to face the charges.

A court hearing will be scheduled soon for Blackmon to enter a plea in the case.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, police officers were sent to the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Precinct Three Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

On April 26th, 2023, Blackmon was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury for the murder of Williams, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

