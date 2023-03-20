2 teens arrested after leading Beaumont Police on chase, crashing stolen vehicle

The driver, 18-year-old Beaumont resident, Deamonte Chopane, and a minor passenger both fled from the vehicle on foot. They were eventually caught and arrested.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teens were arrested after leading Beaumont Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, March 20, 2022 at 2:20 a.m., Beaumont Police received a call that an auto-theft of a white Dodge Ram was taking place at the Barclay Manor Apartments.

Officers arrived to the apartment complex and saw the truck speeding away, according to a press release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, which led police on a lengthy pursuit throughout the city.

The driver eventually lost control and wrecked at the intersection of Concord Road and Plum Avenue in Beaumont.

The driver, 18-year-old Beaumont resident, Deamonte Chopane, and a minor passenger both fled from the vehicle on foot.

They were eventually caught and arrested, according to a news release.

A pistol was found inside of the vehicle that did not belong to the owner.

Chopane was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The minor was transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.