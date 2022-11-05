2 Port Arthur men indicted, charged with murder in connection with deadly April shooting at Groves McDonald's

The grandmother of the one of the suspects helped police with the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVES, Texas — Two Port Arthur men could soon face trial after a mid April shooting at a McDonald's in Groves left one man dead.

(Editor's note: The above video is form an April 23, 2022 newscast.)

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up murder indictments to Darryl Prevost, 19, and Darionte Everfield, 20. Prevost and Everfield are both charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Everfield and Prevost are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. Prevost is being held on a more than $800,000 bond, and Everfield is being held on a more than $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Groves Police officers went to a McDonald’s located in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway shortly before 11 p.m., after being told a shooting had taken place and a man was possibly injured.

When officers got to the scene they found a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala parked near the restaurant’s main entrance. Officers said the vehicle looked as if it had been damaged by bullets.

Officers also found Solomon lying face down near the building.

After realizing Solomon had been shot, officers tried to save his life. However, Solomon was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officers spoke with McDonald’s staff and watched surveillance video. After watching the video, they were able to determine that at 10:43 p.m., a red Dodge Journey parked right next to where the Impala was found.

At that time, the Impala was in the drive thru. Solomon was the driver of the Impala.

Everfield was driving the Dodge. He entered into the restaurant, went to the front counter and talked to employees. McDonald's staff were able to identify him.

The Impala pulled into the parking lot at 10:46 p.m., and Solomon stayed inside the vehicle. One minute later, Everfield left the McDonald’s and went to the Impala, peering into the car's front windshield.

Solomon got out, and the two men stood within inches of each other between the two vehicles. Officers said it looked like they were arguing.

The apparent argument lasted a short time. During it, the front passenger door of the Dodge opened and Everfield appeared to speak with someone inside the vehicle.

The person inside the Dodge was later determined to be Prevost. Everfield then stepped away, and Solomon stayed in between the two cars.

Police said multiple bright flashes that seemed to come from a gun firing could be seen. The flashes came from the Dodge’s right passenger window.

Solomon ran away from his Impala, towards where he was later found by officers. Multiple shots were fired as he ran away.

Everfield hurried back to the driver seat and fled the scene while Prevost remained inside.

Police said surveillance video confirmed Prevost was inside the Dodge when it first got to the McDonald’s, because no one else had entered or exited while it was there.

Officers began searching for the two suspects. Everfield’s grandmother, Gloria Glenn, told officer’s the Dodge Journey belonged to a woman named LaChassity Johnson.

Johnson told police that Glenn called her on the day of the shooting, just minutes after it took place. Johnson said Glenn told her that Prevost shot someone while sitting in her car.

Johnson told police that when Everfield and Prevost got to her house, they were nervous and frantic. Johnson said that Prevost said that man, “shouldn't have said he was gonna kill me and Darionte and started reaching for something.”

Everfield was arrested on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Harris County at a relative’s apartment.

On Monday, April 25, 2022 police listened to a recorded phone call that Everfield made on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from the Jefferson County Jail.

During the call, Everfield was asked if the Solomon had a weapon. Everfield said Solomon had not made it back to his vehicle when Prevost began shooting him.

Police received tips from two different sources on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and Thursday April 28, 2022 that Prevost was in Baytown. On Friday, April 29, 2022 officers found Prevost and arrested him

Police said Prevost confessed to firing the gun that killed Solomon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a probable cause affidavit:

On Thursday, April 14th; 2022, at approximately 10:50 PM, Groves Officers were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the McDonalds restaurant, located at 4500 Twin City Highway, Groves, Jefferson County, Texas, Officers were also informed of a man down at the scene. Upon arrival, Officers located a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala parked on the southeast portion of the business.

The vehicle had damage consistent with bullet damage from a firearm. At the eastern comer of the business was a black male, lying face down beside the building. Officers immediately determined he was a victim of the shooting and began life-saving efforts. The victim, Alfonso Solomon, was transported to-the St. Elizabeth's hospital, but was later pronounced deceased. Affiant responded and met with McDonalds staff in order to view the surveillance video, Affiant determined the following. At approximately 10:43 PM, a red Dodge Journey entered the parking lot and parked in the space immediately to the left of where the above-mentioned silver Impala was found.

The silver Impala was in the drive-through line at that time, A black male entered the business and spoke with McDonalds staff, This black male was identified as Darionte Everfield by McDonalds staff. Officers confirmed this by comparing the surveillance video and the Jefferson County iMUG system. At approximately 10:46 PM, the silver Impala, which had left the line, parked to the right of the Journey, but the driver remained inside the vehicle.

At approximately 10:47 PM, Everfield exited McDonalds, approached the Impala,

then Alfonso Solomon exited the Impala. The two men stood in close proximity of each other, in between their two vehicles, and appeared to have a combative conversation that lasted a brief period. During the conversation, the front passenger door of the Journey opened and the suspect appeared to

speak with someone inside the vehicle. Soon after, the suspect stepped away a short distance.

As the victim remained in between the vehicles, multiple bright flashes, consistent with the muzzle flash from the firing of @ handgun, were observed originating from the front passenger area of the Dodge Journey. The victim immediately ran towards the eastern comer of the business where he was ultimately located by officers.

Multiple shots were fired as the victim ran on foot, away from the vehicle. During the shooting, Everfield hurried to the driver seat of the Journey, then fled the scene, driving the vehicle while the shooter remained inside.

The surveillance videos confirmed the shooter was inside the Dodge Journey

‘when it arrived as no one else entered or exited while it was there, Officers began searching for the actors and the Dodge Journey. Officers determined LaChassity Johnson as the owner of this vehicle through Gloria Glenn, Darionte Everfield's grandmother.

Affiant later obtained a typed statement from Johnson, in which she confirmed Glenn called her at 10:52 PM on April14th, 2022, approximately three minutes after the shooting took place, Glenn told her in this phone call that Prevost shot the victim out of her vehicle, Johnson also detailed the moment she found Everfield and Prevost at her house, stating they were both frantic and nervous, Johnson quoted Prevost as saying “That n**** shouldn't have said he was gonna kill me and Darionte and started reaching for something." Glenn refused to provide a typed statement.

On Monday, April 25th, 2022, Affiant listened to recorded phone lines of Darionte Everfield from the Jefferson County Jail. Each call had notices they were subject to monitoring and recording, Ona

recording from April 23rd, 2022, Everfield was asked if the victim had a weapon. Everfield replied that the victim did not make it back to his vehicle when Darryl started shooting him. ‘On both Tuesday, April 26th 2022 and Thursday, April 28th, 2022, from different sources, Affiant received information Darryl Prevost was in Baytown, Texas. On Friday, April 29th, 2022, Officers

located Prevost placed him under arrest for an outstanding Jefferson County Warrant, Prevost agreed to a custodial interview and, after being warned of his rights under article 38.22 of the CCP (Miranda),

Prevost made statements against his penal interest in that he confessed to being the individual who fired the shots that killed the victim.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.