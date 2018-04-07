TAMPA, Fla. – Two people are recovering after a shooting at Green Gators Bar and Grill in Tampa.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two people got into an argument outside the bar, which was having a beach foam party with hundreds of people.

The two people began shooting at each other before security got involved. The sheriff's office said the two people were hit in the leg and were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Both people are stable.

Deputies aren't sure if the two people shot each other or if security shot them.

