2 men with children in car arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, gun during traffic stop

Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, promethazine and a handgun in the vehicle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Beaumont men who had children with them after Beaumont Police found drugs and a handgun Wednesday evening.

Beaumont Police officers pulled over a silver Hyundai Tucson in the 2300 block of Cable just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16,2023.

Officers found a handgun along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and promethazine.

The driver, Winsdell Young, 44 of Beaumont, and the passenger, David Wise, 43of Beaumont, both were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Young was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a firearm . Wise was found to be a convicted felon and charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The two children were released to their mother.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

