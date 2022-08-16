Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont

One suspect is accused of trying to hit a deputy's unit with one of the stolen trucks.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange.

It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a 2002 GMC Sierra and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driving westbound on Interstate 10 near Winnie around 8 p.m.

The Silverado and Sierra were towing welding machine trailers that did not have back license plates. After checking the registration on both trucks, deputies learned they were reported stolen out of Houston and Beaumont.

The drivers of the trucks were later identified as Mike Zamora and Julian Aguirre, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.

Two deputies in separate units attempted to stop the trucks, but Zamora and Aguirre began to flee.

During the pursuits, Zamora attempted to hit one of the deputies' units, according to the release. Zamora later got off the highway and eventually rolled the trailer he was towing, before fleeing into the woods near the Trinity River bridge.

A minor was taken into custody while police searched for the Zamora. The minor was later released to his mother.

While deputies, troopers, game wardens, and Baytown Police officers searched for Zamora, other deputies were still on Interstate 10 chasing Aguirre. That chase went into the Houston area, according to the release.

Aguirre attempted to cut through a parking lot near the intersection of Wayside Drive and Canal Street, where he eventually rolled the trailer he was towing. Aguirre finally stopped and was taken into custody.

Officers found narcotics while searching the vehicle Aguirre was driving.

Zamora was found three hours later by a Texas Game Warden on patrol in the area of FM 1409 and Interstate 10. He was walking westbound on the outside shoulder of Interstate 10.

Both vehicles were recovered. Deputies later learned the welding machines attached to them were stolen out of Orange.

Zamora and Aguirre were arrested and taken to the Chambers County Jail.

Aguirre was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession. His bonds total more than $135,000.

Zamora was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized used of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. His bonds currently total $85,000; however, no bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release:

On August 15, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Deputies observed two pickups operating westbound on Interstate 10 near Winnie, Texas, towing welding machine trailers that did not have license plates affixed to the rear of the trailer. A routine check of the vehicle registrations revealed that both pickups, a 2002 GMC Sierra and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, were reported stolen out of Houston and Beaumont.

Two Deputies in separate vehicles attempted traffic stops, at which time both suspect vehicles fled westbound on Interstate 10. The simultaneous pursuits continued westbound and at times the second stolen pickup, operated by Mike Zamora, attempted to ram the primary pursuing Deputy in a style similar to a law enforcement Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT). As Deputies continued the pursuit on Interstate 10, the secondary vehicle exited at SH 61 and continued west before rolling the trailer and fleeing into the woods near the Trinity River Bridge. One juvenile subject was taken into custody and a perimeter was set for the second.

While multiple Deputies, Troopers, Game Wardens, and Baytown Police Officers held their perimeter and deployed a K-9, other Deputies continued pursuing the first vehicle into the Houston area. The suspect attempted to cut through a parking lot near the intersection of Wayside Drive and Canal Street where he also rolled the trailer he was towing. The driver of the first vehicle then stopped his flight and was taken into custody without incident. An inventory of his vehicle recovered additional narcotics and proper charges were filed.

Following both pursuits, the driver of the secondary vehicle was unable to be located and the perimeter was dissolved. Approximately 3 hours later, a Texas Game Warden on patrol in the area of FM 1409 and Interstate 10 located a subject who was wet and matched the description of the driver of the stolen vehicle walking westbound on the outside shoulder of Interstate 10.

Further investigation revealed that the subject located was in fact the driver of the second vehicle who attempted to strike the primary pursuing Deputy. Both vehicles were recovered and the welding machines that were attached to the trucks were found to have been stolen out of Orange, Texas just prior to the beginning of the pursuits.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the following individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Chambers County Jail. A single juvenile male was released from the scene to his mother.

Julian Aguirre

- Evading Arrest Detention W/ Vehicle, $50,000.00 bond

- PCS PG 2 >=4G<200G, $50,000.00 bond

- PCS PG 4 <28G, $2,000.00 bond

- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, $35,000.00 bond

Mike Zamora

- Evading Arrest Detention W/ Vehicle, $50,000.00 bond

- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, $35,000.00 bond

- Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon on Public Servant, Bond not yet set.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.