2 men arrested for gambling at Port Arthur gaming room

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur arrested two men for participating in a gambling operation at a gaming room.

On Wednesday July 12, 2023 around 5:30 p.m. gaming attendants at Good Luck Game Room, Lam Tranh, 58, and Weerahennedige Fernando, 60, were operating and participating in the earnings of the gaming business according to officers.

Both men were brought to Jefferson County Correctional Facility where they were booked for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device/equipment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.