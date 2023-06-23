2 men, 1 woman arrested in connection to thefts of AT&T cables in Nederland

Javier Mendez, Karla Kimmel and Joshua Johnson are accused of stealing AT&T cables from along Twin City Highway in Nederland.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Three people have been arrested in connection with two copper wire thefts in Nederland.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells 12News officers caught Javier Mendez, 49, stealing AT&T cables from along Twin City Highway on Wednesday.

Then on Friday at 1:30 a.m., officers caught Karla Kimmel, 42, and Joshua Johnson, 39, taking AT&T cables from the same area.

This kind of theft is a state jail felony and can carry a punishment of two to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.