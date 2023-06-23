x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 men, 1 woman arrested in connection to thefts of AT&T cables in Nederland

Javier Mendez, Karla Kimmel and Joshua Johnson are accused of stealing AT&T cables from along Twin City Highway in Nederland.
Credit: 12NewsNow

NEDERLAND, Texas — Three people have been arrested in connection with two copper wire thefts in Nederland. 

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells 12News officers caught Javier Mendez, 49, stealing AT&T cables from along Twin City Highway on Wednesday.

Then on Friday at 1:30 a.m., officers caught Karla Kimmel, 42, and Joshua Johnson, 39, taking AT&T cables from the same area.

This kind of theft is a state jail felony and can carry a punishment of two to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 

Credit: 12NewsNow

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont murder suspect transferred to Jefferson County Jail after being arrested in San Antonio

Before You Leave, Check This Out