LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates who escaped Liberty County Jail Tuesday morning have been found in Shepherd, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Captain Ken Defoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said he believed the inmates escaped between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday through a fence they cut open with bolt cutters.

The inmates are Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, and Chance Marshall Hunt, 28.

Harvey is described as a white male, 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 193 pounds. He is from the Nederland area and was in jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as other felony charges.

Hunt is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is from the Beaumont area and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other felony charges.

KHOU

Captain Defoor believes the inmates' escape was planned because the inmates are not cellmates, but they do stay in the same pod of the jail.

