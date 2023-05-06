2 injured after suspects open fire at large group of children, adults in Beaumont Friday evening

A group of suspects in a white pickup truck, a white SUV and a white Chrysler 300 shot at a large group of adults and children in the 2800 block of Jirou Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Officers are investigating after a group of gunman in several vehicles opened fire on a large group of adults and children.

On Friday, May 5, 2023 at around 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Regent Street and Jirou Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found dozens of shell casings down along Regent Street and Jirou Street, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers found one victim still on scene with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital by Beaumont EMS.

Another victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg area that was also not life-threatening.

Multiple residences and vehicles in the area had bullet strikes on them, according to the release.

After investigating, officers learned that a white pickup truck, a white SUV and a white Chrysler 300 were driving eastbound on Regent Street.

When these vehicles made it to the 2800 block of Jirou Street, multiple suspects from inside each of the vehicles leaned out of the windows and opened fire on a large group of people.

The crowd that was struck included both adults and small children playing, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.