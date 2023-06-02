2 in custody after crashing car, trying to run away following chase with Beaumont Police

Police chased the car up until the suspects crashed on I-10 east in Rose City. Two men got out of the car and tried to run away.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon.

It began when Beaumont Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver sped off heading east on Interstate 10 towards Orange County.

Police chased the car up until the suspects crashed on I-10 east in Rose City. Two men got out of the car and tried to run away.

The suspects didn't get far until taken into custody by police.

At the time it is unclear why the suspects tried to run from police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.