x
2 in custody after crashing car, trying to run away following chase with Beaumont Police

Police chased the car up until the suspects crashed on I-10 east in Rose City. Two men got out of the car and tried to run away.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon.

It began when Beaumont Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver sped off heading east on Interstate 10 towards Orange County.

Police chased the car up until the suspects crashed on I-10 east in Rose City. Two men got out of the car and tried to run away.

The suspects didn't get far until taken into custody by police.

At the time it is unclear why the suspects tried to run from police.

