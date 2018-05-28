Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that there was a fatal shooting on Johnson Lane in Hardin County, Sunday night.

Two people are confirmed dead, a 38-year-old white male and a 42-year-old white female. It is unclear at this time if or how the two victims knew eachother,

The scene is secure and Sheriff Davis said it looks like a possible murder-suicide.

Neighbors reported hearing 5 shots.

We have a crew on-scene and we will continue to update with more confirmed information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KBMT