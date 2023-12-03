Investigators said they found flies coming from a bedroom where one of the bodies was discovered.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two bodies were discovered during a welfare check in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The two men were discovered Saturday around 8 p.m. at a home on Kilwinning Drive, which is near Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, concerned residents called after they said they hadn't seen their neighbor for a few days. When they arrived at the home, deputies immediately heard a gunshot from the back of the house.

Deputies then discovered a 63-year-old man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They later found flies and a foul odor coming from another bedroom where the body of a 62-year-old man in an "extremely advanced state" of decomposition was found.

The sheriff's office said they're unsure how the man died, but they believe he had been dead for several months.