4 men in custody after Tuesday-morning wreck leads to discovery of stolen car

Two of the suspects were previously at large.

FANNETT, Texas — Four suspects are now in custody after a Jefferson County deputy tried to help people inside what turned out to be a stolen car.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were assisting with a wreck along eastbound Interstate 10 Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. near Taylor's Bayou according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

A deputy who was helping with traffic spotted a car that appeared to be broken down but when he offered assistance four men jumped out of the car and ran.

When deputies ran the plates on the car they learned that it was reported stolen in Houston.

A search perimeter was set up and deputies along with Department of Public Safety troopers and a Jefferson County constable searched for the men. They were assisted by a k-9 unit and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Two were caught before a search was called off around 9 a.m., and the other two were caught shortly after noon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

