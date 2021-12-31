2 arrested after high-speed chase leads to discovery of stolen vehicle, drugs in Rose City

Upon checking the vehicles VIN, it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Houston.

ROSE CITY, Texas — Rose City is extending their thanks to the Vidor Police Department, Orange Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Vinton Police Department and Orange County Dispatchers for their work in a high-speed chase Thursday night.

On Dec. 30, Rose City Marshal's Office conducted a traffic stop on a black Toyota truck in Rose City.

When the deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled the stop in the motor vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver led the deputy on a pursuit, through Rose City, Vidor, Orange and into Louisiana.

The vehicle left the roadway at mile marker 8 in Vinton. Louisiana where the female driver then attempted to flee on foot.

The driver and passenger were both detained. While the female passenger was exiting the vehicle, a clear baggie fell from her person. It was later determined that the baggie contained approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Upon further search of the vehicle, approximately two ounces of marijuana was located along with several items of drug paraphernalia.



The vehicle was determined to have been displaying the wrong license plate. Upon checking the vehicles VIN, it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of the City of Houston.



The driver and passenger were taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital where they were later cleared.



The driver will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance PG1-meth and possession of marijuana.



The passenger was charged with possession of controlled substance and fail to ID, provide false information.